Pet of The Week

Rollover crash takes place on 6th and Cache Road

(kswo)
By Kevin Haggenmiller and Justin Allen Rose
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 5:58 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - It’s unclear if anyone was hurt after a vehicle rolled over and took out a light pole just before 4 p.m. this afternoon, Dec. 18.

An SUV and a Truck collided, with the SUV landing on its roof, off of 6th and northwest Cache Road. The road was narrowed to just one lane for westbound traffic.

We reached out to Lawton police officials to find out if anyone was hurt, but they had no further information at this time. Our 7news crew on scene didn’t see anyone get loaded into an ambulance.

The road has since re-opened.

