Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Wreath placement ceremony takes place at Fort Sill National Cemetery

America’s veteran supporters hosted a wreath ceremony for veterans buried in Comanche County.
By Justin Allen Rose and Avery Ikeda
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 11:28 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - America’s veteran supporters hosted a wreath ceremony for veterans buried in Comanche County.

Those wreaths were available to be sponsored for $17, and were laid on markers at the Fort Sill National Cemetery in Elgin on Dec. 16. Of course, this was part of the national event from Wreaths of America.

Mary Fountain is one of the coordinators for this event and this is her either year. She said it’s important for her to support and pay her respects.

“We lay roughly about 1500 wreaths on Veterans graves,” Fountain said. “I believe this is my 8th year doing this. It kind of gives me a nice feeling to know that family and friends and loved ones remember the ones that have passed.”

The wreaths were laid on each tombstone for all to see. If you want to pay your respects, Fort Sill National Cemetery is open to the public.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Facebook post could cause Lawton woman to see 4 months in jail
A GoFundMe has been started for a corrections officer whose family lost their home in a fire...
Community rallies around Okla. corrections officer after house fire
For many families, the holidays are a time to come together and celebrate, but for military...
Fort Sill trainees take leave for the holidays
An eight-year-old was critically injured in a Sunday night shooting in Lawton.
8-year-old in critical condition following delivery gone wrong, family member responds
The holidays can be hard for military families, so one nonprofit seeks to unite families...
Nonprofit seeks to connect military families through reading

Latest News

America’s veteran supporters hosted a wreath ceremony for veterans buried in Comanche County.
Wreath placement ceremony takes place at Fort Sill National Cemetery
Near-average temperatures with lots of sunshine today
Near-average temperatures with lots of sunshine today | 12/18AM
Mangum students and their families made sure kids in Altus would be able to open gifts on...
Mangum students give back for Altus Angel Tree
Mangum students and their families made sure kids in Altus would be able to open gifts on...
Mangum students give back for Altus Angel Tree