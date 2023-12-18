Wreath placement ceremony takes place at Fort Sill National Cemetery

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - America’s veteran supporters hosted a wreath ceremony for veterans buried in Comanche County.

Those wreaths were available to be sponsored for $17, and were laid on markers at the Fort Sill National Cemetery in Elgin on Dec. 16. Of course, this was part of the national event from Wreaths of America.

Mary Fountain is one of the coordinators for this event and this is her either year. She said it’s important for her to support and pay her respects.

“We lay roughly about 1500 wreaths on Veterans graves,” Fountain said. “I believe this is my 8th year doing this. It kind of gives me a nice feeling to know that family and friends and loved ones remember the ones that have passed.”

The wreaths were laid on each tombstone for all to see. If you want to pay your respects, Fort Sill National Cemetery is open to the public.

