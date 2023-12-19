Expert Connections
57-year-old woman allegedly urinates in front of police before leading them on chase

By Kevin Haggenmiller and Justin Allen Rose
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 5:42 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CADDO CO., Okla. (KSWO) - A 57-year-old woman faces several charges after leading police on a high speed chase.

Police were called out to the Hinton Country Inn Motel on Sunday, Dec. 17, where the hotel manager claimed Lynnette Hardisty was staying inside her car on his property, and took a cell phone that didn’t belong to her.

The cell phone was eventually recovered inside a nearby dumpster, and Hardisty was ordered to leave, but not before a field sobriety test. It was during that test when things took a strange turn.

Court documents allege, despite there being multiple officers there, she reportedly urinated in front of them, and then jumped in her car and took off. She was finally taken into custody after her vehicle blew a tire. However, the story doesn’t end there.

Investigators said she tried kicking out the patrol vehicle’s window while she was being transported to the jail, and complained about heart problems which prompted a response by emergency medical personnel.

However, when the emergency medical personnel arrived, Hardisty allegedly kicked them multiple times leaving marks, and then refused medical treatment.

She faces up to three and half years in jail if convicted.

