Authorities identify victim/suspect in Monday night shooting

COMANCHE, Okla. (KSWO) - Authorities have identified the victim and suspect in Monday night’s Stephens County shooting.

Sheriff Wayne McKinney told 7News authorities arrested Dakota Lokey in connection to the shooting.

Lokey reportedly faces charges of felony possession of a firearm, shooting with intent to kill and domestic abuse in the presence of a minor.

McKinney said Lokey is the brother-in-law of the victim, Tyler Maddox. Adding Lokey owned the house where the shooting took place. The pair were reportedly drinking when they started arguing, which escalated into a fight, then a shooting.

Maddox is still at OU Medical Center in stable condiiton.

