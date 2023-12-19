Breezy south winds with clouds and warm conditions this Tuesday | 12/19AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - It’s a bit chilly this Tuesday morning so yes the extra layer/ jacket will be required walking out the door. We’re waking up to many in the 30s for but expect high temperatures to rise to either side of 60 degrees by the afternoon. Skies will stay mostly cloudy all day but no rain is expected. South winds at 10 to 20mph. Anticipated wind gusts in the low 30s.

Clouds will keep temperatures in the low 40s overnight and while winds are expected to weaken still will be 10 to 15mph. Wednesday will stay dry with partly to mostly cloudy skies. High temperatures will warm into the mid 60s. Similar to today expect breezy south winds again tomorrow. Sustained winds at 10 to 20mph with anticipated wind gusts in the low 30s.

Multiple rounds of precipitation will move in to Texoma with the first round starting Thursday. While the exact start time is still fuzzy rain will start anytime between 9AM-1PM. The coverage will increase with widespread rain showers expected Thursday night. Round #1 of precipitation will end before sunrise Friday. Despite the rain chances on Thursday highs will warm into the mid 60s with light southeast winds.

A lull in the precipitation is expected Friday afternoon into Saturday morning before round #2 moves in after lunchtime on Saturday. Before we talk about the details on the second round, Friday will see partly to mostly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 60s. Light north winds at 5 to 15mph. Outside of rain chances, Saturday will see partly to mostly cloudy skies with highs in the mid 60s. Light south winds at 5 to 15mph. Rain will start after lunchtime with widespread showers expected during the afternoon, evening and overnight. Precipitation will end by daybreak on Sunday with some sun and clouds for Christmas Eve & Christmas Day.

How much rain will fall? Totals will be highest out east with amounts ranging from 1-2″ with about an inch or so out west.

Mother Nature I guess decided to gift us with a cold front that will push south during Christmas Morning. Highs will drop nearly 10 degrees with many in the upper 50s (still about 10 degrees above average for mid-to-end December standards).

Have a great Tuesday! -LW

