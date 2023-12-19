Expert Connections
City of Lawton says upgrades will lead to payment disruptions for landfill

The disruption is set to last from 8 a.m. until noon on Wednesday, Dec. 20.
The disruption is set to last from 8 a.m. until noon on Wednesday, Dec. 20.
By Alex Rosa-Figueroa and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 5:18 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Officials with the City of Lawton say payments for the city landfill will see another disruption as upgrades are made.

The disruption is set to last from 8 a.m. until noon on Wednesday, Dec. 20.

During that time, the landfill will be upgrading facilities at the landfill and will be unable to take any credit or debit transactions.

