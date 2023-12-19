City of Lawton says upgrades will lead to payment disruptions for landfill

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Officials with the City of Lawton say payments for the city landfill will see another disruption as upgrades are made.

The disruption is set to last from 8 a.m. until noon on Wednesday, Dec. 20.

During that time, the landfill will be upgrading facilities at the landfill and will be unable to take any credit or debit transactions.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.