Pet of The Week

Duncan man faces 7 charges for events following alleged assault

Bynum faces seven varying charges of assault and battery following an altercation in the early...
Bynum faces seven varying charges of assault and battery following an altercation in the early morning hours on Monday.(KSWO)
By Kevin Haggenmiller and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 5:36 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - A Duncan man faces seven varying charges of assault and battery following an altercation in the early morning hours on Monday.

23-year-old Graydon Bynum faces five charges of assault with a dangerous weapon, and assault and battery on a police officer.

According to court documents, police were called out after Bynum allegedly assaulted a relative. When police came to the door, Bynum pulled out a knife and refused to comply with the officer’s commands despite being held at gunpoint.

Officers used non-lethal measures to bring him into custody.

If convicted on each count, he could spend the next five decades behind bars.

Online court records show he’s being held on a $50,000 bond.

