Duncan man faces 7 charges for events following alleged assault

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - A Duncan man faces seven varying charges of assault and battery following an altercation in the early morning hours on Monday.

23-year-old Graydon Bynum faces five charges of assault with a dangerous weapon, and assault and battery on a police officer.

According to court documents, police were called out after Bynum allegedly assaulted a relative. When police came to the door, Bynum pulled out a knife and refused to comply with the officer’s commands despite being held at gunpoint.

Officers used non-lethal measures to bring him into custody.

If convicted on each count, he could spend the next five decades behind bars.

Online court records show he’s being held on a $50,000 bond.

