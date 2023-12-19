Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Enchanted Christmas evening for last Lawton Farmer’s Market of 2023

If you need some last minute gifts for Christmas, you can pick those up at the last Lawton Farmer’s Market of 2023.
By Phoebe Florian and Justin Allen Rose
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 5:12 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - If you need some last minute gifts for Christmas, you can pick those up at the last Lawton Farmer’s Market of 2023 tomorrow, Dec. 20.

It’ll be an enchanted evening as visitors will enter a Hallmark inspired wonderland after dark. There will be cookies with Santa and festive food trucks available.

The market starts at 4 p.m. and goes until 8 p.m. at 77 SW 4th Street. This event is free and open to the public.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stephens County Sheriff’s Office deputies and first responders were called to a shooting...
One man shot, one in custody in Stephens Co.
Rollover crash takes place on 6th and Cache Road
Suspect charged
Authorities identify victim/suspect in Monday night shooting
Simmons Prepared Foods, Inc. recalls boneless chicken bites products due to possible...
TGI Fridays boneless chicken nuggets recalled, may be contaminated with plastic
Local law enforcement encourages consumers to be cautious of their information, and mindful of...
Preventing romance scams: Duncan woman shares story

Latest News

Hope for Christmas still needs volunteers
Hope for Christmas still needs volunteers
The military dog, Bess, has entered in retirement after serving since 2019.
Military dog with Altus AFB enters retirement
City of Lawton looking to showcase local artists for Black History month art show
Chickasaw National Recreation Area to hold winter events
Chickasaw National Recreation Area to hold winter events