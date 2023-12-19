Enchanted Christmas evening for last Lawton Farmer’s Market of 2023

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - If you need some last minute gifts for Christmas, you can pick those up at the last Lawton Farmer’s Market of 2023 tomorrow, Dec. 20.

It’ll be an enchanted evening as visitors will enter a Hallmark inspired wonderland after dark. There will be cookies with Santa and festive food trucks available.

The market starts at 4 p.m. and goes until 8 p.m. at 77 SW 4th Street. This event is free and open to the public.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.