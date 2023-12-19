Hope for Christmas still needs volunteers

Expert Connections
A local community organization, House of Bread Ministries, is still in need of help.
By Anthony Winn, Phoebe Florian and Justin Allen Rose
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 4:43 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A local community organization, House of Bread Ministries, is still in need of help. Their program, Hope For Christmas, aims to help people in the community get ready for the holiday.

Volunteers can choose a name from their storefront and shop for that person. When they are done shopping for the angels, they can bring the gifts back to the storefront and the members will wrap them.

“Hope for Christmas is a program that started seven years ago and people can donate by coming to the Central Plaza, the north entry and see that there’s lots of names from anywhere young to old,” Hope for Christmas coordinator, Ramonda Bruno, said.

