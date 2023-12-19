Large grant for Altus schools through D.o.D.

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A school district the size of Altus Public Schools can do a lot with three quarters of a million dollars.

Superintendent Roe Worbes and his team spent last week in Savannah Georgia receiving training on how to effectively use the funding awarded by the Department of Defense Education Activity grant.

”We are going to use this money to work on increasing science scores and we’re going to do that through several different new programs. So, we’re going to increase our professional development with our teachers, and then we are also going to implement some A-R and V-R technology at the schools,” Dr. Lana Mowdy, Altus Title I and Grant Writer, said.

Along with new augmented and virtual reality programs, Altus public schools will also implement maker-space programs into their curriculum for a more hands-on experience for students

Mowdy says, unlike most grants, recipients get the first year to plan how to use the funding, rather than being required to have the full plan upfront. She says their planning team will include a number of people, all essential to making the plan a success.

”We’re going to have a team, of course, with principals, different science teachers throughout the district, some of the different technology people throughout the district, as well as some STEM collaboration with the Base,” Dr. Mowdy said.

Some students will also be included in the planning.

While it’s not part of the original plan, she also says they may consider how A-I could be included in the planning due to how much it’s beginning to be implemented in continued education.

”We’re planning our planning year, so we’re going to have to add some things that we hadn’t even thought of yet - and make sure that all of our kids have opportunities, that are, to go into fields that probably do not exist right now,” Dr. Mowdy said.

Superintendent Worbes says these grants can be stacked each year, and they plan to continue growing opportunities for the school system in this way.

“Seven-hundred-fifty thousand dollars, an awful lot of money. We’re very excited about the opportunities that it’s going to bring and the exciting thing about it, is we’re going, we’re working on another grant that is due at the end of February, and we’re hoping to just stack another seven-hundred and fifty thousand dollars on this grant next school year and just continue that process,” Worbes said.

