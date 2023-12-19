Lawton man facing drug charges after allegedly being found with fentanyl in vehicle

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton man faces several charges after police said he drove around Lawton recklessly with drugs in his car.

According to court documents, Randy Pasley was seen speeding near northwest Cache and 6th Street. He was reportedly weaving between lanes, and when police pulled him over, a strong smell of marijuana was coming from his car.

Investigators said Pasley was showing signs of being under the influence, and even had marijuana and fentanyl in his car.

His charges include driving under the influence, possessing controlled dangerous substances, and driving without a license.

Randy Pasley's mugshot (kswo)

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.