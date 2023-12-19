Expert Connections
Lawton man facing drug charges after allegedly being found with fentanyl in vehicle

A Lawton man faces several charges after police said he drove around Lawton recklessly with drugs in his car.
By Kevin Haggenmiller and Justin Allen Rose
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 5:30 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton man faces several charges after police said he drove around Lawton recklessly with drugs in his car.

According to court documents, Randy Pasley was seen speeding near northwest Cache and 6th Street. He was reportedly weaving between lanes, and when police pulled him over, a strong smell of marijuana was coming from his car.

Investigators said Pasley was showing signs of being under the influence, and even had marijuana and fentanyl in his car.

His charges include driving under the influence, possessing controlled dangerous substances, and driving without a license.

Randy Pasley's mugshot
Randy Pasley's mugshot(kswo)

