Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Lawton police investigating after reports of ATM fraud incident

Lawton police said they’re investigating after several people reported thousands of dollars were missing from their accounts after using an altered ATM.
By Kevin Haggenmiller and Justin Allen Rose
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 2:13 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton police said they’re investigating after several people reported thousands of dollars were missing from their accounts after using an altered ATM.

7News viewers called to tell us they had upwards of $1,000 taken from their accounts after using one of Fort Sill Credit Union’s ATMs that had a skimmer attached to it. Skimmers are devices that criminals use to obtain card information.

Despite that, Lawton Police said they haven’t recovered any devices at this time.

Officials with the Credit Union said they experienced an ATM fraud incident, stressing their systems haven’t been compromised, hacked, or breached.

They also said the incident was carried out using 3rd party means to access member’s information, adding they’re working with law enforcement to resolve the matter.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stephens County Sheriff’s Office deputies and first responders were called to a shooting...
One man shot, one in custody in Stephens Co.
Rollover crash takes place on 6th and Cache Road
Simmons Prepared Foods, Inc. recalls boneless chicken bites products due to possible...
TGI Fridays boneless chicken nuggets recalled, may be contaminated with plastic
FILE - Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials said the attack indicated that the deer in the...
GRAPHIC: Colorado woman hospitalized after being gored by deer
Facebook post could cause Lawton woman to see 4 months in jail

Latest News

Suspect charged
Authorities identify victim/suspect in Monday night shooting
Mother Nature I guess decided to gift us with a cold front that will push south during...
Breezy south winds with clouds and warm conditions this Tuesday | 12/19AM
Duncan Mayor Armstrong updates on water meters, different projects
Monday with the Mayor: Duncan Mayor Armstrong updates on water meters, different projects
Stephens County Sheriff’s Office deputies and first responders were called to a shooting...
One man shot, one in custody in Stephens Co.