Lawton police investigating after reports of ATM fraud incident

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton police said they’re investigating after several people reported thousands of dollars were missing from their accounts after using an altered ATM.

7News viewers called to tell us they had upwards of $1,000 taken from their accounts after using one of Fort Sill Credit Union’s ATMs that had a skimmer attached to it. Skimmers are devices that criminals use to obtain card information.

Despite that, Lawton Police said they haven’t recovered any devices at this time.

Officials with the Credit Union said they experienced an ATM fraud incident, stressing their systems haven’t been compromised, hacked, or breached.

They also said the incident was carried out using 3rd party means to access member’s information, adding they’re working with law enforcement to resolve the matter.

