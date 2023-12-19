Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Love scores 21 in Texas State's 110-68 win over LeTourneau

Led by Brandon Love's 21 points, the Texas State Bobcats defeated the LeTourneau Yellow Jackets 110-68
File Photo
File Photo(MGN ONLINE)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 12:33 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP) — Brandon Love had 21 points in Texas State’s 110-68 victory against LeTourneau on Monday night.

Love added three blocks for the Bobcats (6-5). Jordan Mason scored 18 points while going 7 of 9 from the field, and added seven rebounds, eight assists, and three steals. Dontae Horne was 6 of 10 shooting (2 for 3 from 3-point range) to finish with 15 points.

Branson Lynn led the Yellow Jackets in scoring, finishing with 22 points. Walker Blaine added 17 points and six rebounds for LeTourneau. Deonte Jackson also had 15 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Most Read

Stephens County Sheriff’s Office deputies and first responders were called to a shooting...
One man shot, one in custody in Stephens Co.
Rollover crash takes place on 6th and Cache Road
Simmons Prepared Foods, Inc. recalls boneless chicken bites products due to possible...
TGI Fridays boneless chicken nuggets recalled, may be contaminated with plastic
FILE - Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials said the attack indicated that the deer in the...
GRAPHIC: Colorado woman hospitalized after being gored by deer
Facebook post could cause Lawton woman to see 4 months in jail

Latest News

Dallas Stars
Duchene scores twice and sets up Harley's overtime goal to give Stars 4-3 win over Kraken
Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud puts on his helmet during the second quarter of an NCAA...
Keenum comes through for Texans against Titans with Stroud out to keep playoff hopes alive
Basketball
Amir-Paul’s 14 help Texas A&M-Corpus Christi defeat Texas Lutheran 102-50
2022 SEC Men's Basketball Tournament
Texas A&M-Commerce sets program records in 130-53 win over NCCAA-member Arlington Baptist