Pet of The Week

Man arrested after crashing into a ditch in Comanche Co.

A man has been taken into custody after crashing into a ditch this morning.
By Phoebe Florian and Justin Allen Rose
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 4:35 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
COMANCHE CO., Okla. (KSWO) - A man has been taken into custody after crashing into a ditch this morning, Dec. 19.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol needed to get the jaws of life to rescue the passenger of the car after the door would not open. He was then later transported to Comanche County Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Our 7News crew saw troopers performing a field sobriety test on the driver who was later detained. Those charges are not clear at this time.

