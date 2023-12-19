Expert Connections
Pet of The Week

Military dog with Altus AFB enters retirement

Bess enters retirement after serving since 2019.
By Phoebe Florian and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 4:24 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
ALTUS AFB, Okla. (KSWO) - An Altus Air Force Base military dog retired earlier this month, and she is already enjoying her free time.

Bess retired on Dec. 4, 2023, after she started her service in 2019.

She is a dual-purpose canine with detection and patrol capabilities.

Bess has been on two deployments and received a Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal for her service on her deployments.

After her ceremony, she was adopted by a new family where she no longer has to worry about the bad guys.

