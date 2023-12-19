Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Monday with the Mayor: Duncan Mayor Armstrong updates on water meters, different projects

Duncan Mayor Armstrong updates on water meters, different projects
By Kevin Haggenmiller, Tarra Bates and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 11:08 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Mayor Robert Armstrong of Duncan joined 7News on this week’s edition of Monday with the Mayor.

During the interview, Armstrong discussed different budget proposals for the City of Duncan as well as provided an update on the current state of the Water Meter Replacement Project across the city.

You can learn more by watching the interview above!

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Facebook post could cause Lawton woman to see 4 months in jail
A GoFundMe has been started for a corrections officer whose family lost their home in a fire...
Community rallies around Okla. corrections officer after house fire
Simmons Prepared Foods, Inc. recalls boneless chicken bites products due to possible...
TGI Fridays boneless chicken nuggets recalled, may be contaminated with plastic
Rollover crash takes place on 6th and Cache Road
FILE - Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials said the attack indicated that the deer in the...
GRAPHIC: Colorado woman hospitalized after being gored by deer

Latest News

Duncan Mayor Armstrong updates on water meters, different projects
Monday with the Mayor: Duncan Mayor Armstrong updates on water meters, different projects
Stephens County Sheriff’s Office deputies and first responders were called to a shooting...
One man shot, one in custody in Stephens Co.
Local law enforcement encourages consumers to be cautious of their information, and mindful of...
Preventing romance scams: Duncan woman shares story
Local law enforcement encourages consumers to be cautious of their information, and mindful of...
Preventing romance scams: Duncan woman shares story