One child dead after Grady Co. crash

One child has died and one is in critical condition from a car wreck early yesterday evening.
By Phoebe Florian and Justin Allen Rose
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 4:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRADY CO., Okla. (KSWO) - One child has died and one is in critical condition from a car wreck early yesterday evening, Dec. 18.

The wreck happened around 6 p.m. approximately four miles west and three miles south of Pocasset in Grady County. There were two other children in the car, one was admitted as stable and the other was admitted in fair condition according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

The cause of the wreck is still under investigation, OHP had no further details at this time.

