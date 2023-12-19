One man shot, one in custody in Stephens Co.
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 10:38 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
STEPHENS CO., Okla. (KSWO) - Stephens County Sheriff’s Office deputies and first responders were called to a shooting Monday night that left one man in the hospital and another in custody.
According to Stephens County Sheriff Wayne McKinney, his office received a 911 call at approximately 6:20 p.m.
The call alerted them about two men fighting at a home on the southwest side of Comanche.
The sheriff says during the fight one male was shot, that man was AirEvac to OU Medical Center with a serious gunshot wound. He says the other male is in custody for the shooting.
We will update you as more information becomes available.
