One man shot, one in custody in Stephens Co.

Stephens County Sheriff’s Office deputies and first responders were called to a shooting...
Stephens County Sheriff’s Office deputies and first responders were called to a shooting Monday night that left one man in the hospital and another in custody.(KSWO)
By Tarra Bates and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 10:38 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
STEPHENS CO., Okla. (KSWO) - Stephens County Sheriff’s Office deputies and first responders were called to a shooting Monday night that left one man in the hospital and another in custody.

According to Stephens County Sheriff Wayne McKinney, his office received a 911 call at approximately 6:20 p.m.

The call alerted them about two men fighting at a home on the southwest side of Comanche.

The sheriff says during the fight one male was shot, that man was AirEvac to OU Medical Center with a serious gunshot wound. He says the other male is in custody for the shooting.

We will update you as more information becomes available.

