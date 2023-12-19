Expert Connections
Parks Jones Realty: Lawton housing prices see spike

Parks Jones Realty Report for December 19, 2023.
Parks Jones Realty Report for December 19, 2023.
By Kevin Haggenmiller and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 4:54 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - According to numbers by Parks Jones Realtors, the average price of currently listed homes spiked since last week.

Parks Jones says there are 354 homes listed for sale right now, with an average asking price of just over $214,000 and they’ve been on the market for around 78 days on average.

While the numbers have been trending downwards in recent months, prices are still much higher when compared with the yearly average.

Parks Jones says the yearly average asking price is around $184,000 while selling for about $181,000 and they’re sitting on the market for around 38 days on average.

Parks Jones also says the Federal Reserve is now signaling that they may begin cutting rates next year.

