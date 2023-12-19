Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Preventing romance scams: Duncan woman shares story

Local law enforcement encourages consumers to be cautious of their information, and mindful of who they could be sending money to.
By Destany Fuller
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 7:17 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Duncan woman is sharing her story after she was scammed out of thousands of dollars online.

She said she wants to stop her scammer from hurting other people.

“He told me he loved me, and I know it’s too soon for that but I guess I’m very vulnerable,” Debbie said. “I wanted to believe that someone really cared about me like he was talking about.”

That faith left her in the middle of a romance scam. The widow said she gave $35,000 to someone she met online.

She said she felt lonely after the death of her husband, which led her to give online dating a try. There she quickly connected with an Eric Swanson, who claimed he was also a widower.

Swanson’s impersonator told her he worked for the multinational corporation Halliburton.

“Then right before Thanksgiving, he asked me for some money,” she said. “The IRS wanted $500,000... He supposedly has this big contract that’s a multi-million dollar contract.”

In an attempt to help her believed-to-be boyfriend, Debbie transferred the money from her late husband’s life insurance policy.

7News spoke with Detective David Folkert with Lawton Police Department who shared signs to look out for if you’re in a suspicious situation.

”The main thing is protecting yourself,” the detective said. “Avoid giving out any financial information, don’t send any money right away. If it’s somebody you have not met in person, don’t fall for giving money.”

This includes looking out for any urgent or immediate emergency’s that may prompt you to give a scammer money. Licensed profession counselor Gloria Weary said it may not be that easy, adding grief can lead to rash decision making.

”People turn to the internet for love, for comfort, for interaction and it really can cause them to fall for things that are not real, believe things that aren’t true because we’re more susceptible to people’s lies and scams,” Weary explained. “We’re just looking for that void to be filled.”

Despite her experience, Debbie said she wants to keep others from falling in the same trap.

“Even if I can’t get any of my money back, which I really wish I could.. I don’t want to see him hurt somebody else.”

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Facebook post could cause Lawton woman to see 4 months in jail
A GoFundMe has been started for a corrections officer whose family lost their home in a fire...
Community rallies around Okla. corrections officer after house fire
Simmons Prepared Foods, Inc. recalls boneless chicken bites products due to possible...
TGI Fridays boneless chicken nuggets recalled, may be contaminated with plastic
FILE - Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials said the attack indicated that the deer in the...
GRAPHIC: Colorado woman hospitalized after being gored by deer
For many families, the holidays are a time to come together and celebrate, but for military...
Fort Sill trainees take leave for the holidays

Latest News

A school district the size of Altus Public Schools can do a lot with three quarters of a...
Large grant for Altus schools through D.o.D.
A school district the size of Altus Public Schools can do a lot with three quarters of a...
Large grant for Altus schools through D.o.D
Rollover crash takes place on 6th and Cache Road
Increasing clouds with temperatures above average; rain chances later in the week | 12/18 PM
Increasing clouds with temperatures above average; rain chances later in the week | 12/18 PM
City of Lawton looking to showcase local artists for Black History month art show