Preventing romance scams: Duncan woman shares story

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Duncan woman is sharing her story after she was scammed out of thousands of dollars online.

She said she wants to stop her scammer from hurting other people.

“He told me he loved me, and I know it’s too soon for that but I guess I’m very vulnerable,” Debbie said. “I wanted to believe that someone really cared about me like he was talking about.”

That faith left her in the middle of a romance scam. The widow said she gave $35,000 to someone she met online.

She said she felt lonely after the death of her husband, which led her to give online dating a try. There she quickly connected with an Eric Swanson, who claimed he was also a widower.

Swanson’s impersonator told her he worked for the multinational corporation Halliburton.

“Then right before Thanksgiving, he asked me for some money,” she said. “The IRS wanted $500,000... He supposedly has this big contract that’s a multi-million dollar contract.”

In an attempt to help her believed-to-be boyfriend, Debbie transferred the money from her late husband’s life insurance policy.

7News spoke with Detective David Folkert with Lawton Police Department who shared signs to look out for if you’re in a suspicious situation.

”The main thing is protecting yourself,” the detective said. “Avoid giving out any financial information, don’t send any money right away. If it’s somebody you have not met in person, don’t fall for giving money.”

This includes looking out for any urgent or immediate emergency’s that may prompt you to give a scammer money. Licensed profession counselor Gloria Weary said it may not be that easy, adding grief can lead to rash decision making.

”People turn to the internet for love, for comfort, for interaction and it really can cause them to fall for things that are not real, believe things that aren’t true because we’re more susceptible to people’s lies and scams,” Weary explained. “We’re just looking for that void to be filled.”

Despite her experience, Debbie said she wants to keep others from falling in the same trap.

“Even if I can’t get any of my money back, which I really wish I could.. I don’t want to see him hurt somebody else.”

