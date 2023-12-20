100 angels still available to adopt

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The House of Bread Ministries is a church located right here in Lawton and they’re in the middle of their Hope-4-Christmas program, where anyone can choose a person to shop for.

Its set up just like the angel tree, where volunteers can choose a name and buy the gifts they have listed. Even if volunteers don’t pick a name, they can donate in other ways.

“They can donate food they can donate gifts, they can donate money so we can buy the food” says House of Bread Coordinator Ramonda Bruno.

They started off with 300 angels and now they are down to only 100.

They do their best to make sure that all angels are chosen. But if not, they still find a way.

“The money that we have collected for gifts we’ll have to select a few and those people will be chosen and the other ones we will have to tell them that they did not get selected” says Bruno.

Bruno has been involved with Hope-4-Christmas for seven years and she continues every year because she wants to be a blessing to someone else.

”There’s a lady and she a single lady, she said you know each year and if it wasn’t for Hope-4-Christmas, I would never receive anything. She said that makes a difference in my life” said Bruno.

Bruno says that she believes that hope comes from Jesus and hope comes for Christmas.

If you want to support House of Bread ministries, they have a store front at Central Plaza.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.