Pet of The Week

City of Lawton to allow for online utility setup

Officials with the City of Lawton is set to open a new way for residents to get their utilities in order.
By Alex Rosa-Figueroa and Justin Allen Rose
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 5:40 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Officials with the City of Lawton are set to open a new way for residents to get their utilities in order.

Starting Dec. 26, people will be able to set up utility accounts through the city’s website. Up to now, residents could only get their water turned on by going to City Hall and leaving a cash deposit.

But with the new system, they can now make that deposit online. Though, if going online, residents should expect a three-business-day wait for the request to be processed.

