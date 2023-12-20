Expert Connections
Court documents detail charges against Lawton man connection with shooting of 8-year-old

Phillips is charged with shooting with intent to kill.
Phillips is charged with shooting with intent to kill.(KSWO)
By Kevin Haggenmiller and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 10:35 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - We’re learning more about the man charged in connection to a Lawton shooting that sent an 8-year-old to the OU Children’s Hospital.

Julian Phillips is charged with a felony count of shooting with intent to kill.

According to court documents, he opened fire last week outside his home on SW 35th Street with that gunfire striking the 8-year-old.

Investigators say Phillips admitted to the shooting saying that earlier in the evening, someone had driven past his home and allegedly threatened his girlfriend.

He reportedly told police when he saw the car the 8-year-old was riding in drive past his home, then slowly reverse, he grabbed an AK rifle and fired twice at the vehicle.

He then dropped the rifle and ran inside.

Phillips is being held on a $500,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court in late January.

