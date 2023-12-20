Expert Connections
Dusty Deevers officially sworn into Oklahoma State Senate

Dusty Deevers being sworn in.
Dusty Deevers being sworn in.(kswo)
By Kevin Haggenmiller and Justin Allen Rose
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 5:29 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Today in the Oklahoma Capital, Dec. 20, the recent winner of the District 32 Senate Seat, Dusty Deevers, was officially sworn in.

The ceremony for the Republican from Elgin took place this morning alongside friends, family, and other supporters.

In a statement about his swearing in, Deevers thanked the people of District 32 for the opportunity, saying that he is, “excited to roll up my sleeves and get to work to ensure a brighter future for this great state.”

Deevers will begin representing Senate District 32 when the legislative session begins Feb. 5.

