Kiowa Happenings: Chairman SpottedBird talks tribal summit, toy giveaway, more

On Kiowa Happenings, Chairman of the Kiowa Tribe, Lawrence SpottedBird, joined 7News to discuss.
By Kevin Haggenmiller, Tarra Bates and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 6:46 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - On Kiowa Happenings, Chairman of the Kiowa Tribe, Lawrence SpottedBird, joined 7News to discuss.

During the interview, SpottedBird talked about the recent White House Tribal Nations Summit, Gov. Stitt’s executive disorder dismantling DEI, the current Hobart Smart City project, a partnership between the Kiowa Head Start Program and the Marine Corps and different toy giveaways.

The next Toy Giveaway will take place at the Kiowa District 4 Building at 1621 SW Lee Blvd in Lawton. The event is open to anyone in the public, but they ask that it be limited to just parents to pick up the toys.

You can hear more about what the chairman had to say above!

