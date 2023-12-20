Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

News helicopter crashes in New Jersey, killing pilot and photographer, TV station says

A news helicopter crashed in New Jersey, killing both the pilot and photographer on board, the...
A news helicopter crashed in New Jersey, killing both the pilot and photographer on board, the TV station said.
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 5:26 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A news helicopter has crashed in New Jersey, killing both the pilot and photographer on board, the television station said.

“A pilot and a photographer from our news team were in the helicopter when it went down while returning from an assignment at the Jersey Shore” on Tuesday night, WPVI-TV in Philadelphia reported. “Both crew members were killed.”

The station did not release their names pending notification of family members.

The crash happened sometime after 8 p.m. in woods in Burlington County’s Washington Township, the station said.

“New Jersey State Police troopers were able to locate the crash site on the ground. It is very hard to access due to its location in the woods,” the station said.

It’s unclear what caused the crash, the station said.

Emails seeking comment were sent Wednesday to New Jersey State Police and the Federal Aviation Administration.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lawton police investigating after reports of ATM fraud incident
Stephens County Sheriff’s Office deputies and first responders were called to a shooting...
One man shot, one in custody in Stephens Co.
Law enforcement officers arrested Dakota Lokey in connection to the shooting in Comanche.
Authorities identify victim/suspect in Monday night shooting
One child dead after Grady Co. crash
man arrested for Comanche co. ditch crash
Man arrested after crashing into a ditch in Comanche Co.

Latest News

Mohawk Hudson Humane Society CEO Ashley Jeffrey Bouck plays with Kaine, a dog awaiting...
America’s animal shelters are overcrowded with abandoned pets; operators say they’re in crisis mode
Many animal shelters are overcrowded, often with larger dogs. (Associated Press)
Kennel crush: Animal shelters struggling with too many dogs blame economic and housing woes
A news helicopter crashed in New Jersey, killing both the pilot and photographer on board, the...
2 killed in news helicopter crash
Palestinians inspect a house after it was hit by an Israeli bombardment on Rafah, southern...
Hamas leader visits Cairo, a sign talks on another Gaza truce and hostage swap are gathering pace