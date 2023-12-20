Expert Connections
Oklahoma Attorney General opens market manipulation tip line

If you were one of the many people who suffered from issues with electricity during the winter storm back in 2021, help is on the way through a new tip line on
By Laine Baldwin and Justin Allen Rose
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 11:10 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - If you were one of the many people who suffered from issues with electricity during the winter storm back in 2021, help is on the way through a new tip line on market manipulation.

Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond said the tip line will help hold energy companies accountable for any inflated energy prices that may have occurred.

Drummond said the online tip form is designed to collect information about market manipulation and any other questionable activity related to “artificially inflated natural gas prices.”

He said in a statement, “As attorney general, I am committed to holding accountable bad actors and to return what was taken from ratepayers.”

