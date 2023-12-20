Pair of toy giveaway events set to put everyone in Christmas spirit

HOBART, Okla. (KSWO) - Would you like to spread some joy this season? Well, that is what these two events are setting out to do.

A Christmas Toy Giveaway event will be held between 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 23, at the Walmart on 923 West 11th street in Hobart, Oklahoma.

The event, hosted by DeAntee Calip and The Brand of Mr. Aiden, is free and open to the public.

Another giveaway coming your way is through the Kiowa Tribe, which was provided 10,000 toys by the Marine Corps. They also had 3,000 books donated to hand out, as well. The Kiowa Tribe will be handing out those toys to tribal citizens tomorrow, Dec. 21, at their office on 17th and Lee Boulevard.

The Kiowa Chairman recommends only parents come to pick up the toy, that way the children will be surprised on Christmas day.

