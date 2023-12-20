Second person charged in Grady Co. child sex abuse case

GRADY CO., Okla. (KSWO) - A second person has been charged in connection to a child sex abuse case 7News first told you about in November.

According to court documents, Angela Crichton is charged with one count of enabling child sexual abuse.

Investigators say she knew that David Crichton inappropriately touched a teenager with her charge stating the woman was, quote, “willfully permitting,” the acts.

David was arrested last month after reportedly admitting to the abuse to authorities.

Angela is being held in the Grady County Detention Center on a $75,000 bond.

