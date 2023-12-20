Some Christmas closings have already begun around Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Cameron University closures have already begun for this winter break.

Administrative offices closed today, Dec. 20, to begin Christmas break. They will reopen at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 3. The Spring 2024 semester will begin on Monday, Jan. 8.

Closures for the City of Lawton begin on Sunday, Dec. 24, with the library being the first to close. Offices and landfills close on Monday, Dec. 25, and will reopen on Monday, Jan. 1.

Additionally, certain residential cart collections have been moved. Monday’s residential cart collection has moved to Tuesday. Tuesday’s residential cart collection has moved to Wednesday. However, Thursday’s and Friday’s residential cart collection is to remain unchanged.

