Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Some Christmas closings have already begun around Lawton

Cameron University and the City of Lawton will be seeing some closed offices in the next couple of days.
By Phoebe Florian and Justin Allen Rose
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 5:09 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Cameron University closures have already begun for this winter break.

Administrative offices closed today, Dec. 20, to begin Christmas break. They will reopen at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 3. The Spring 2024 semester will begin on Monday, Jan. 8.

Closures for the City of Lawton begin on Sunday, Dec. 24, with the library being the first to close. Offices and landfills close on Monday, Dec. 25, and will reopen on Monday, Jan. 1.

Additionally, certain residential cart collections have been moved. Monday’s residential cart collection has moved to Tuesday. Tuesday’s residential cart collection has moved to Wednesday. However, Thursday’s and Friday’s residential cart collection is to remain unchanged.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lawton police investigating after reports of ATM fraud incident
Law enforcement officers arrested Dakota Lokey in connection to the shooting in Comanche.
Authorities identify victim/suspect in Monday night shooting
Stephens County Sheriff’s Office deputies and first responders were called to a shooting...
One man shot, one in custody in Stephens Co.
One child dead after Grady Co. crash
man arrested for Comanche co. ditch crash
Man arrested after crashing into a ditch in Comanche Co.

Latest News

Wednesdays with Fort Sill: Holiday Happenings
Wednesdays with Fort Sill: Holiday Happenings
Christmas presents
Pair of toy giveaway events set to put everyone in Christmas spirit
Oklahoma Attorney General opens market manipulation tip line
State Superintendent Ryan Walters hit with Republican subpoena
State Superintendent Ryan Walters hit with Republican subpoena