State Superintendent Ryan Walters hit with Republican subpoena

Republican lawmakers have issued a subpoena for Oklahoma’s Superintendent of Public Instruction, Ryan Walters.
By Laine Baldwin and Justin Allen Rose
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 10:44 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Republican lawmakers have issued a subpoena for Oklahoma’s Superintendent of Public Instruction, Ryan Walters.

Chairman of the Appropriations and budget Education Subcommittee, Representative Mark McBride (R) is leading the subpoena group. It centers around information concerning how the Education Department is spending taxpayer money.

McBride said the subcommittee made several requests for the information, but Walters ignored them.

Walters’ office is responding back saying McBride is lying, and quote, “All Oklahomans should question his political and ideological stances.”

