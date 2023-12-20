Two rounds of rain this week, Thursday then again on Saturday | 12/20AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Waking up this morning we’re warmer compared to yesterday however the light jacket is still required heading out the door. Despite the clouds expected today, highs will still warm into the mid 60s by the afternoon. South winds at 10 to 15mph. Anticipated wind gusts in the low 30s.

Aforementioned cloud cover will and increase in moisture will help overnight low temperatures stay above average high temperatures with many low to mid 50s.

Rain showers are in the forecast tomorrow as a disturbance moves in from the west. The rain jacket or umbrella is probably a good thing to grab as scattered to numerous showers are expected. The day won’t be a complete washout as not much rainfall is expected with this round.

Rain ends overnight and before Friday morning. Friday will start with clouds but expect some clearing later on. Skies will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 60s. No rain is expected Friday as there will be a lull in precipitation until Saturday midday. The second round of rain will start as another disturbance moves in from the west. This round will see heavier rain, higher coverage along with a few thunderstorms. No severe weather is expected. Saturday will see highs in the mid 60s with light south winds. Rain totals combined from both rounds will near half an inch west to near two inches of rainfall east.

Sunday will start will clouds with all rain coming to end by 12 o’clock at the latest. Look for more sunshine by the afternoon with highs in the upper 60s. Light southwest winds.

As you’re setting out the milk and cookies Sunday night a cold front will start to move in around 9PM. Christmas morning will be in the low 30s with Christmas afternoon nearly 15 degrees cooler from the previous day but closer to average highs in the low 50s. Northwest winds at 10 to 15mph. Wind gusts in the mid to upper 20s.

Have a great Wednesday! -LW

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.