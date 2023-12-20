Wednesdays with Fort Sill: Holiday Happenings

Expert Connections
7News anchor Tarra Bates was joined in the studio by Keith Pannell to talk about the latest Fort Sill happenings in the last Wednesdays with Fort Sill of 2023.
By Phoebe Florian, Tarra Bates and Justin Allen Rose
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 4:53 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Welcome back to Community Conversations with our last Wednesdays with Fort Sill this year. 7News anchor Tarra Bates was joined in the studio by Keith Pannell to talk about the latest Fort Sill happenings.

One of those happenings is the 2024 Polar Bear 5K Plunge. That event is taking place at 10 a.m. on Jan. 27. Participants will be able to challenge themselves on a 5K course before taking a plunge in Lake Elmer Thomas.

The duo also discussed holiday closures that can be expected, what events do soldiers who are not going home have to look forward to, as well as upcoming New Year celebration events.

To learn about all that and much more, watch the conversation above!

