Williamson scores 18 as SMU takes down Houston Christian 89-53

Led by Samuell Williamson’s 18 points, the SMU Mustangs defeated the Houston Christian Huskies 89-53, The Mustangs are now 8-4 with the victory and the Huskies fell to 2-8
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 2:41 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
DALLAS (AP) — Samuell Williamson’s 18 points helped SMU defeat Houston Christian 89-53 on Tuesday night.

Williamson added eight rebounds for the Mustangs (8-4). Keon Ambrose-Hylton added 12 points while going 4 of 5 and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line, and he also had three blocks. Zhuric Phelps had 11 points and was 5-of-12 shooting (1 for 4 from 3-point range).

Michael Imariagbe had 12 points and 12 rebounds for the Huskies (2-8) . Marcus Greene also added 12 points and two steals for Houston Christian. Pierce Bazil had 11 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

