Avoid becoming a victim: Lawton police talk holiday crime prevention

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Holiday shopping can be one of the best parts of the season. But while you’re out shopping for loved ones, others are looking for a chance to strike.

Lawton’s Public Information Officer Sgt. Chris Blessing shared tips to keep citizens from becoming a target.

”Nothing changes after the holiday season, especially the day after Christmas or the week after Christmas,” he said. “Prioritize safety.”

Blessing added that the best way to avoid becoming a victim of holiday theft is to be cautious of your surroundings. Whether you’re at home, or out and about.

”We don’t recommend you putting your boxes, your presents of what you just received on the side of the road.. waiting for bulk pickup,” he said. “Because all you’re doing at that point in time is advertising what you just received as a gift, or what you just bought for yourself, or your kiddos.”

7News caught up with Lawton shopper Tyler Pogue who said he’s all too familiar with the impacts of holiday crime.

”When I was a kid, my neighbor next door did the exact thing he wasn’t supposed to do, he left his little tv box [outside],” Pogue explained. “As soon as they were gone for the holidays, someone went through his house.”

To avoid this, Blessing shared suggestions to keep giving outside eyes a peek at your new stuff.

”Think it through of how you’re going to dispose of that trash.. whether you tear down the boxes, rip them up, load them in the back of a landfill,” he said. “Whatever way you decide to dispose of them, do it safely.”

These crimes aren’t confined to neighborhoods only. Shoppers can become targets as soon as they leave the store.

”Be mindful when you do go out and shop,” Blessing said. “Make sure you’re parking in a well-lit parking lot. If feasible, go shopping with a loved one or a friend.. just be mindful, be on the alert. Again, prioritize your safety.”

He also emphasized the importance of victims turning to police for justice, rather than taking matters into their own hands.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.