Community Conversations: Lawton represented in Broadway World awards

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - When we hear the word Broadway, we automatically think of bright lights and music, but there is an online entity you may not have heard about that is the largest theatre site on the internet.

That online site is Broadway World, and they are handing out awards for those who take part in plays. Cassie Magrath, one of the nominees, and her dad joined 7News anchor Tarra Bates to tell us all about it and some of the awards connected to the site.

During the conversation, the trio discussed what Broadway World is, who from Lawton is being nominated for an award, as well as how you can vote for your fellow Lawtonians.

If you are wanting to vote, you can go here and click on the different categories. If you are wanting to learn more about Broadway World and the award nominations, watch the conversation above!

