Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Community Conversations: Lawton represented in Broadway World awards

When we hear the word Broadway, we automatically think of bright lights and music, but there is an online entity you may not have heard about.
By Phoebe Florian, Justin Allen Rose and Tarra Bates
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 4:42 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - When we hear the word Broadway, we automatically think of bright lights and music, but there is an online entity you may not have heard about that is the largest theatre site on the internet.

That online site is Broadway World, and they are handing out awards for those who take part in plays. Cassie Magrath, one of the nominees, and her dad joined 7News anchor Tarra Bates to tell us all about it and some of the awards connected to the site.

During the conversation, the trio discussed what Broadway World is, who from Lawton is being nominated for an award, as well as how you can vote for your fellow Lawtonians.

If you are wanting to vote, you can go here and click on the different categories. If you are wanting to learn more about Broadway World and the award nominations, watch the conversation above!

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Phillips is charged with shooting with intent to kill.
Court documents detail charges against Lawton man connection with shooting of 8-year-old
Woman flown to hospital after crashing in Lawton, rolling truck
Lawton man facing drug charges after allegedly being found with fentanyl in vehicle
Bynum faces seven varying charges of assault and battery following an altercation in the early...
Duncan man faces 7 charges for events following alleged assault
Law enforcement officers arrested Dakota Lokey in connection to the shooting in Comanche.
Authorities identify victim/suspect in Monday night shooting

Latest News

Kiowa Tribe and Marine Corps team up with Toys for Tots for toy drive
Kiowa Tribe, Marine Corps, and Toys for Tots team up for toy giveaway
The Menes Shrine Temple 32 carried out an annual tradition of goodwill and kindness Wednesday...
Members of Menes Shrine Temple give toys to pediatric patients
Harrison is helping those in need despite currently going through kidney failure.
‘I just love people’: Duncan man serves homeless despite kidney failure
Wednesdays with Fort Sill: Holiday Happenings
Wednesdays with Fort Sill: Holiday Happenings