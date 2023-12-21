Expert Connections
FISTA receives $10 million grant, Lawton street lights to be improved

FISTA board commends Mayor Stan Booker after receiving grant
FISTA board commends Mayor Stan Booker after receiving grant
By Seth Marsicano
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 11:00 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The FISTA board of trustees accepted a $9.6 million grant during their meeting Wednesday.

FISTA CEO Dr Krista Ratliff said the Public Private Partnership grant will go toward multiple projects.

She said that includes $2 million to improve Lawton’s streetlights along Rogers Lane and a new facility that will house a STEM lab, a larger conference center, and an incubator.

Dr. Ratliff added FISTA will not have to provide any matching funds for what the grant supports.

“The impact of this grant for our community is to build resiliency surrounding our military installation,” said Ratliff. “So we’re very excited that the department of commerce and the state of Oklahoma felt the importance behind FISTA and our mission to support that.”

Dr. Ratliff said they expect the first installment of the grant to arrive sometime in April of 2024, and construction will begin in the late summer.

