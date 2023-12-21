Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Geronimo fire being investigated as arson

Geronimo Fire and Police Department were called out to a house fire on Geronimo Street around 2 a.m. today, Dec. 21.
By Phoebe Florian and Justin Allen Rose
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 4:12 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GERONIMO, Okla. (KSWO) - The Geronimo Fire and Police Department were called out to a house fire on Geronimo Street around 2 a.m. today, Dec. 21. They were able to get the fire under control with damage kept to a minimum.

Police Chief David Johnson said that an accelerant was found to be used and that the incident is being investigated as arson with no current suspects.

You can count on your 7News team to keep you updated as we learn more.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Phillips is charged with shooting with intent to kill.
Court documents detail charges against Lawton man connection with shooting of 8-year-old
Woman flown to hospital after crashing in Lawton, rolling truck
Lawton man facing drug charges after allegedly being found with fentanyl in vehicle
Bynum faces seven varying charges of assault and battery following an altercation in the early...
Duncan man faces 7 charges for events following alleged assault
Law enforcement officers arrested Dakota Lokey in connection to the shooting in Comanche.
Authorities identify victim/suspect in Monday night shooting

Latest News

Lawton family left without home after housefire
Lawton family left without home after house fire
Woman flown to hospital after crashing in Lawton, rolling truck
KIDS STAYING ACTIVE AND LEARNING THE FUNDAMENTALS OF BASKETBALL AT LOCAL CAMP
Kids staying active and learning the fundamentals of basketball
Scattered rain showers today
Scattered rain showers today | 12/21AM