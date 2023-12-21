Geronimo fire being investigated as arson

GERONIMO, Okla. (KSWO) - The Geronimo Fire and Police Department were called out to a house fire on Geronimo Street around 2 a.m. today, Dec. 21. They were able to get the fire under control with damage kept to a minimum.

Police Chief David Johnson said that an accelerant was found to be used and that the incident is being investigated as arson with no current suspects.

You can count on your 7News team to keep you updated as we learn more.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.