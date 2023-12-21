‘I just love people’: Duncan man serves homeless despite kidney failure

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - For many of us, a typical week would include getting up, making breakfast and heading to work, but for David Harrison, his week includes five days of dialysis as he’s at the end stage of renal failure and is waiting for a kidney transplant.

Despite spending so much time in treatment, David couldn’t help but notice a growing need within his community.

“Everybody overlooks it, they like to try to sweep it under the rug like it’s not there like it doesn’t exist,” said David regarding the growing homeless population in Duncan. “You know there are people that are going hungry, people that are cold. You know that don’t have nothing at all.”

That’s when they knew there had to be more to their journey, and something had to be done.

“We were sitting at the table one night and several times we were like do we, we just felt bad cause we were eating, and we knew there was some that wasn’t,” said David’s fiancee, April Albert.

While eating dinner, both David and April came up with an idea on just how they’d help those who need it, by teaming up with a local coffee shop and supplying them with a hot meal, six days a week, for anyone to come in and eat for free.

On top of the meals, they also gather donations, like clothes and hygiene items.

“I get up and try and decide what I’m going to make, first off, you know then get it prepared, normally I would text them and let them know I’m on the way up there,” explained David. “Or I put a message on Facebook letting people know what I’m bringing, and to come on out.”

While the community has caught on to their good deeds, David says it’s nothing compared to the joy it brings him.

“Even with his kidney failure, he just pushes through,’ said April. “I think this journey has helped him, as far as the depression, to be able to see that giving to others has actually helped him.”

While being on dialysis and waiting for the phone call for a new kidney can be stressful, David remains hopeful despite it all.

“I just love people, I love god, you know he’s brought me here, and I know he didn’t bring me this far to leave me.”

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.