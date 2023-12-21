Expert Connections
KIDS STAYING ACTIVE AND LEARNING THE FUNDAMENTALS OF BASKETBALL AT LOCAL CAMP
By Anthony Winn
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 8:57 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - This Christmas on the Court basketball camp is designed to teach the fundamentals of basketball.

Lawton native Tevin Foster holds this camp every year to keep kids active during the Christmas break.

”They needed something during the break to not just sit around be underneath the TV man and so they can be active and get some good work in and be around positivity and learn the game of basketball” said Foster.

Foster played his high school ball at Lawton High before eventually playing at the Division One level. He wanted to bring something back to his hometown that can help uplift the youth.

”I know this community needs something positive and us doing this every year and give back to the kids. I think its special for our community and it helps build our youth up,” Foster said. “We can’t make a change, we can’t change anything that’s going on in this world, but we can change the future and it starts with our youth.”

Foster is joined by former MacArthur hoops star Lauren Henry, who is currently an AAU coach. Their goal is to help every camper, no matter their experience.

“Not everybody gets the opportunity to be in a gym all the time,” Henry said. “Giving them that patience and understanding, that you don’t have to be perfect out here. So just working hard being dedicated, that the most important thing is giving your all wether its basketball or school, at home dedicating everything to what you love to do.”

The camp will continue Thursday and Friday at the YMCA.

