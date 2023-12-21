Kiowa Tribe, Marine Corps, and Toys for Tots team up for toy giveaway

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Kiowa Tribe and U.S. Marine Corps teamed up with Toys for Tots to give back to the community.

They held a toy giveaway today, Dec. 21, at the Kiowa District 4 Building off of southwest Lee Boulevard.

Through their combined efforts, they were able to collect over 9,000 toys and 3,000 books to give to those in need for a brighter Christmas.

KSWO spoke with the First Native American Ambassador for Toys for Tots, Bluesky Tosee, about the event.

“This is our second year doing it, so being able to see last year how many people we helped and this year, and how it’s just expanded and more people can get toys and stuff, it’s made me feel real good,” Tosee said.

Tosee also said that she looks forward to the future as the event continues to grow across communities with many volunteers coming out to support.

