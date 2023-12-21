Lawton family left without home after house fire

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - One family has been left without a home in Lawton after their house was fully engulfed in flames.

Valley View Fire Department was called out to a home on northeast Gore near Trail Road. There, firefighters found a home on fire. While the home was occupied at the time, authorities said all residents were safely evacuated.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

