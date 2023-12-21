Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Lawton family left without home after house fire

One family has been left without a home in Lawton after their house was fully engulfed in flames.
By Kevin Haggenmiller and Justin Allen Rose
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 4:14 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - One family has been left without a home in Lawton after their house was fully engulfed in flames.

Valley View Fire Department was called out to a home on northeast Gore near Trail Road. There, firefighters found a home on fire. While the home was occupied at the time, authorities said all residents were safely evacuated.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Phillips is charged with shooting with intent to kill.
Court documents detail charges against Lawton man connection with shooting of 8-year-old
Woman flown to hospital after crashing in Lawton, rolling truck
Lawton man facing drug charges after allegedly being found with fentanyl in vehicle
Bynum faces seven varying charges of assault and battery following an altercation in the early...
Duncan man faces 7 charges for events following alleged assault
Law enforcement officers arrested Dakota Lokey in connection to the shooting in Comanche.
Authorities identify victim/suspect in Monday night shooting

Latest News

Geronimo fire being investigated as arson
Geronimo fire being investigated as arson
Geronimo Fire and Police Department were called out to a house fire on Geronimo Street around...
Geronimo fire being investigated as arson
One woman is recovering in the hospital this morning, Dec. 21, after rolling her truck several...
Woman flown to hospital after crashing in Lawton, rolling truck
One family has been left without a home in Lawton after their house was fully engulfed in flames.
Lawton family left without home after house fire