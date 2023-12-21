Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Lawton Housing Task Force works to keep homeless population warm during winter

By Seth Marsicano
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 10:48 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - As winter pushers forward, the temperatures fall even more which leaves those who are homeless trying to find ways to stay warm.

Comprised of people from multiple organizations, the Comanche County Housing Task Force met Wednesday to discuss one thing: How to end homelessness.

“Homelessness is growing across the nation and it’s better to be proactive than it is to be reactive,” said Bernita Taylor, the task force lead.

But as Lawton starts to see colder and colder temperatures, Taylor stated it’s important to let people know what resources are available to stay warm.

During the meeting, the task force created a sub-committee dedicated to work with organizations already preparing warming centers, like the Salvation Army.

“We would work in a collaborative effort to make it a safe, warm night,” said Taylor. “We show our hospitality to make sure they have everything they need for that time frame.”

Taylor added last year there was trouble getting information out about warming centers, and it was reported two people died because of the freezing temperatures.

To that end, the task force has an outreach team whose main focus is to create connections with the homeless community, because quite frankly they’re not going to see this report.

“We want to do all that we can this year to be proactive that we don’t have that statistic again. We don’t want not one person to experience that again,” Taylor said.

Because when people don’t know what resources are available to stay warm they try to make their own ways.

“You know human nature is to try and stay warm, and to do so they do things that are unsafe and not recommended from a fire stand point,” said Lawton Fire Marshall Heath Want.

He stated this year they’ve responded to at least 50 vacant house fires, and there’s potential for that number to increase as temperatures drop.

Both Taylor and Want said it’s important anyone and everyone be apart of making sure those who are homeless know what resources are out there for them.

Especially during these freezing nights.

“If you see something, say something and reach out to your first responders. Reach out to your local shelters, reach out to different people to try and help people get the help they need and the resources they need. The only way we can truly help with the situation and make it better is working together as a community,” said Want.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lawton police investigating after reports of ATM fraud incident
Law enforcement officers arrested Dakota Lokey in connection to the shooting in Comanche.
Authorities identify victim/suspect in Monday night shooting
Stephens County Sheriff’s Office deputies and first responders were called to a shooting...
One man shot, one in custody in Stephens Co.
One child dead after Grady Co. crash
man arrested for Comanche co. ditch crash
Man arrested after crashing into a ditch in Comanche Co.

Latest News

FISTA board commends Mayor Stan Booker after receiving grant
FISTA receives $10 million grant, Lawton street lights to be improved
The Menes Shrine Temple 32 carried out an annual tradition of goodwill and kindness Wednesday...
Members of Menes Shrine Temple give toys to pediatric patients
Harrison is helping those in need despite currently going through kidney failure.
‘I just love people’: Duncan man serves homeless despite kidney failure
Rainfall arrives tomorrow; second round over the weekend | 12/20 PM
Rainfall arrives tomorrow; second round over the weekend | 12/20 PM