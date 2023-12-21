Lawton Housing Task Force works to keep homeless population warm during winter

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - As winter pushers forward, the temperatures fall even more which leaves those who are homeless trying to find ways to stay warm.

Comprised of people from multiple organizations, the Comanche County Housing Task Force met Wednesday to discuss one thing: How to end homelessness.

“Homelessness is growing across the nation and it’s better to be proactive than it is to be reactive,” said Bernita Taylor, the task force lead.

But as Lawton starts to see colder and colder temperatures, Taylor stated it’s important to let people know what resources are available to stay warm.

During the meeting, the task force created a sub-committee dedicated to work with organizations already preparing warming centers, like the Salvation Army.

“We would work in a collaborative effort to make it a safe, warm night,” said Taylor. “We show our hospitality to make sure they have everything they need for that time frame.”

Taylor added last year there was trouble getting information out about warming centers, and it was reported two people died because of the freezing temperatures.

To that end, the task force has an outreach team whose main focus is to create connections with the homeless community, because quite frankly they’re not going to see this report.

“We want to do all that we can this year to be proactive that we don’t have that statistic again. We don’t want not one person to experience that again,” Taylor said.

Because when people don’t know what resources are available to stay warm they try to make their own ways.

“You know human nature is to try and stay warm, and to do so they do things that are unsafe and not recommended from a fire stand point,” said Lawton Fire Marshall Heath Want.

He stated this year they’ve responded to at least 50 vacant house fires, and there’s potential for that number to increase as temperatures drop.

Both Taylor and Want said it’s important anyone and everyone be apart of making sure those who are homeless know what resources are out there for them.

Especially during these freezing nights.

“If you see something, say something and reach out to your first responders. Reach out to your local shelters, reach out to different people to try and help people get the help they need and the resources they need. The only way we can truly help with the situation and make it better is working together as a community,” said Want.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.