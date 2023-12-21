Members of Menes Shrine Temple give toys to pediatric patients

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Menes Shrine Temple 32 carried out an annual tradition of goodwill and kindness on Wednesday evening.

They made their holiday visit to the Comanche County Memorial Hospital.

Members brought toys and gifts for the kids staying at the hospital’s Pediatric Ward over the holidays.

In addition to that yearly gift-giving, the Temple also brought in car seats to give to new parents set to leave the NIC Unit.

“It just makes us feel good,” said member Lamont Kemper. “We’re able to provide a resource for parents that leave the hospital over the holidays, that’s one less thing they have to worry about, and especially the donations for the kids that’s not gonna be able to have Christmas at home, so we’re trying to bring Christmas to them, at the hospital.”

This Christmas donation was made possible due to the generosity of the community as the Temple holds fundraisers throughout the year to ensure everyone has a happy holiday season.

