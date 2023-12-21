New federal defense bill directs portion of funds for microgrid on Fort Sill

FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - ”Fort Sill is unique, so when you start looking at gas and wind combined, we have the ability to be self-sufficient. And that’s what we call a microgrid, to where the entire establishment can essentially be detached from the grid of say, Lawton itself,’ says Senator Markwayne Mullin.

An electromagnetic pulse is an example of a unique type of threat that could wipe out electronics and be devastating to national defense if military installations don’t have a protected system or backup energy to ensure power to essential systems if one occurs.

The 2024 National Defense Authorization Act authorized over $841 billion for defense spending in the next fiscal year, with Fort Sill receiving a portion of that.

”It was $76,650,000 to be exact,” stated Mullin. “What we did is we worked with DOD and then we worked with those inside of Lawton-Fort Sill to come up with what is this going to take barring the infrastructure that’s going to be needed.”

”It has lots of needs and we’ve made pretty substantial investments, particularly since we brought air defense artillery up, so there have been billions of dollars of new spending over that period,” claimed U.S. Representative for Oklahoma District 4, Tom Cole. “That’s been about 18 years ago now.”

Senator Mullin says the NDAA is a standalone bill that can move forward for appropriations approval in February, however, Congressman Cole says that the appropriations deal has to be met with Democrats and Republicans between now and February to prevent losing the authorized funding. He also says Fort Sill has received large funding amounts over the last two decades due to its needs and importance.

Senator Mullin says it’s important to remove military installations from common power grids because military adversaries could already be within them. Lawton will also benefit from the Post microgrid upgrade, according to Mullin, who it would serve Lawton in the case of an emergency power need.

“So, they serve a dual purpose,” said Mullin. “One, they can be independent, two, they can attach to critical infrastructure, same thing with water treatment plants and wastewater treatment plants, which obviously is very important to infrastructure on a city.”

Senator Mullin says the microgrid will still take a few years to complete once it begins, but portions will become active as it progresses.

