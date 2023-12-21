Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Rainfall arrives tomorrow; second round over the weekend | 12/20 PM

By Barrett Phillips
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 6:54 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Rainfall will hold off until after sunrise tomorrow. So, we will see cloudy skies and dry conditions tonight ahead of our next weather maker. Our next disturbance will provide much needed light to moderate rainfall across all of Texoma. This will be the first of 2 rounds to impact the area before the week comes to a close. In fact, there could be some thunder and lightning associated with both rounds. The first round will last from Thursday morning through Thursday evening with most areas receiving less than 0.50″ of rainfall with up to 1.25″ locally.

Our second round will arrive Saturday as an upper low rolls through from the west. This round will be a little heavier with most areas receiving less than 0.75″ and up to 2.00″ locally (especially in our southeastern areas). These rounds of rain will further help to put a dent in our drought conditions.

A cold front arrives later on the evening of Christmas Eve allowing for a cooler Christmas Day.

Meteorologist - Barrett Phillips

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lawton police investigating after reports of ATM fraud incident
Law enforcement officers arrested Dakota Lokey in connection to the shooting in Comanche.
Authorities identify victim/suspect in Monday night shooting
Stephens County Sheriff’s Office deputies and first responders were called to a shooting...
One man shot, one in custody in Stephens Co.
One child dead after Grady Co. crash
man arrested for Comanche co. ditch crash
Man arrested after crashing into a ditch in Comanche Co.

Latest News

Rainfall arrives tomorrow; second round over the weekend | 12/20 PM
Rainfall arrives tomorrow; second round over the weekend | 12/20 PM
Two rounds of rain this week, Thursday then again on Saturday
Two rounds of rain this week, Thursday then again on Saturday | 12/20AM
Another nice day Wednesday; rain begins Thursday | 12/19 PM
Two rounds of rain this week, Thursday then again on Saturday
Two rounds of rain this week, Thursday then again on Saturday | 12/20AM