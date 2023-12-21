Rainfall arrives tomorrow; second round over the weekend | 12/20 PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Rainfall will hold off until after sunrise tomorrow. So, we will see cloudy skies and dry conditions tonight ahead of our next weather maker. Our next disturbance will provide much needed light to moderate rainfall across all of Texoma. This will be the first of 2 rounds to impact the area before the week comes to a close. In fact, there could be some thunder and lightning associated with both rounds. The first round will last from Thursday morning through Thursday evening with most areas receiving less than 0.50″ of rainfall with up to 1.25″ locally.

Our second round will arrive Saturday as an upper low rolls through from the west. This round will be a little heavier with most areas receiving less than 0.75″ and up to 2.00″ locally (especially in our southeastern areas). These rounds of rain will further help to put a dent in our drought conditions.

A cold front arrives later on the evening of Christmas Eve allowing for a cooler Christmas Day.

Meteorologist - Barrett Phillips

