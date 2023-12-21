Rep. Trey Caldwell set to step into Vice Chair role for House committee

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - A lawmaker representing Lawton is now being selected by the Oklahoma House Speaker to take a position in an important committee.

Rep. Trey Caldwell has been assigned to Vice Chair of the House Appropriations and Budget Committee, effective immediately.

He says he’s honored to be chosen to fill the position and he is thankful to be able to continue working to increase transparency and accountability in the appropriations process.

Caldwell will move into the role just in time before Oklahoma’s 59th legislative session on Feb. 5.

