Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Rep. Trey Caldwell set to step into Vice Chair role for House committee

Caldwell is now being selected by the Oklahoma House Speaker to take a position in an...
Caldwell is now being selected by the Oklahoma House Speaker to take a position in an important committee.(kswo)
By Kevin Haggenmiller and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 5:15 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - A lawmaker representing Lawton is now being selected by the Oklahoma House Speaker to take a position in an important committee.

Rep. Trey Caldwell has been assigned to Vice Chair of the House Appropriations and Budget Committee, effective immediately.

He says he’s honored to be chosen to fill the position and he is thankful to be able to continue working to increase transparency and accountability in the appropriations process.

Caldwell will move into the role just in time before Oklahoma’s 59th legislative session on Feb. 5.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Phillips is charged with shooting with intent to kill.
Court documents detail charges against Lawton man connection with shooting of 8-year-old
Woman flown to hospital after crashing in Lawton, rolling truck
Lawton man facing drug charges after allegedly being found with fentanyl in vehicle
Bynum faces seven varying charges of assault and battery following an altercation in the early...
Duncan man faces 7 charges for events following alleged assault
Law enforcement officers arrested Dakota Lokey in connection to the shooting in Comanche.
Authorities identify victim/suspect in Monday night shooting

Latest News

Dusty Deevers being sworn in.
Dusty Deevers officially sworn into Oklahoma State Senate
Oklahoma Attorney General opens market manipulation tip line
State Superintendent Ryan Walters hit with Republican subpoena
State Superintendent Ryan Walters hit with Republican subpoena
The Capitol building is shown in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
Defense Authorization Act adds funding for Fort Sill