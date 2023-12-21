Scattered rain showers today | 12/21AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Rain chances will increase during the day today as scattered activity is expected. It won’t be a washout by any means an amounts will be fairly light. Overall rain totals will be less than half an inch. Along with the rain, skies today will stay cloudy with highs in the low 60s for southwest Oklahoma and the mid 60s for north Texas. Light south winds.

Rain ends before daybreak tomorrow with temperatures to start Friday morning in the low 50s. Tomorrow will start with clouds but they will gradually exit as the day goes on so look for sunshine later in the day. Friday will warm into the mid 60s with light northwest winds. No rain is expected tomorrow.

Rain returns on Saturday with a second disturbance moving in from the west. This system will bring rain chances to nearly all locations Saturday evening. It appears that a line of showers and thunderstorms will push into our western counties by 6PM. The line will near Altus by 8, Lawton around 10 and Duncan before midnight. Heavy rain, thunder and lightning is expected but I’m not anticipating large hail or damaging winds.

Rain totals for both systems will range be about an inch or so for those along/west of I-44. Eastern counties (mainly the highway-81 corridor) will see 1-2 inches.

For Christmas Eve we’ll see partly cloudy skies with high temperatures in the upper 60s. A cold front will move in to Texoma during the afternoon. This front is going to be a strong one dropping temperatures down into the upper 40s for the afternoon on Christmas Day. Christmas Morning however we’ll see air temperatures in the mid 30s. Thanks to strong northwest winds gusting in the low 30s, we’ll see wind chills closer to the mid 20s. No precipitation is expected with the front.

Have a great Thursday! -LW

