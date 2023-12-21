Woman flown to hospital after crashing in Lawton, rolling truck

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - One woman is recovering in the hospital this morning, Dec. 21, after rolling her truck several times.

According to the Oklahoma High Patrol, the woman was driving westbound on Lee near Red Elk Road when she left the roadway before striking a culvert and rolling several times. She was transferred by survival flight to OU Medical Center.

According to OHP, alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.