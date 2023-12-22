Assistant Chief of Police announces departure from LPD, new job

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Officials with the City of Lawton and LPD bid farewell to one of the department’s respected leaders.

In a Facebook post, city officials announced the retirement of Assistant Chief Rondell Seratte. He’s stepping away after 20 years of service to the Lawton community. City officials said he’s moving on to serve as the Chief of Police in Abilene, Texas.

In a statement, the outgoing Assistant Chief said in part,

“I am deeply grateful for the support, camaraderie and trust bestowed upon me throughout my tenure here. I leave with a heart filled with gratitude and a profound sense of pride in the incredible work accomplished together.”

We’d like to extend a congratulations to Seratte as he enters the next phase of his career.

